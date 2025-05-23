Suspect impersonating Boston Police detective prompts warning from officials

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking the public to remain vigilant after recent reports of a person pretending to be a detective.

Authorities say the impersonator may attempt to contact individuals under false pretenses, possibly as part of a scam or other criminal activity.

Anyone who has been victimized by this type of crime is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

Police did not provide a description of the impersonator.

