Suspect impersonating Boston Police detective prompts warning from officials

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking the public to remain vigilant after recent reports of a person pretending to be a detective.
Authorities say the impersonator may attempt to contact individuals under false pretenses, possibly as part of a scam or other criminal activity.
Anyone who has been victimized by this type of crime is asked to call the Boston Police Department.
Police did not provide a description of the impersonator.
