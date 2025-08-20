New video shows scary moment JetBlue flight slid off runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Officials released new video of a scary scene at Logan Airport in June when a JetBlue flight skidded off the runway.

On June 12, JetBlue flight 312 coming from Chicago rolled into a grassy area off runway 330L as it came in for landing.

Video shows smoke coming from the wheels of the Airbus A220 as it swerves left.

Massport says there were no reports of any injuries.

The skid caused an hourslong ground delay as passengers on the plane were bussed off the runway.

The FAA and JetBlue are both investigating what happened.

©2025 Cox Media Group