‘It’s demoralizing’: Boston firefighters’ vehicles damaged during Celtics championship parade

BOSTON — The Celtics championship parade on Friday was followed by an unfortunate revelation for some Boston firefighters who worked the jam-packed event.

The President of the Boston Firefighters Local 718 Union said their personal cars were damaged by reckless fans.

It happened out front of the Back Bay Fire Station on Boylston Street near the end of the parade route.

A Boston Police report states that the people responsible were there to watch the parade and climbed on top of the vehicles during the celebration.

According to the police report, the recklessness left extensive damage to hoods, roofs, and other parts of the vehicles.

The firefighters, who were out responding to emergencies at the time, also reported scratches all over their cars.

“They went out and performed exceptionally well under adverse conditions,” said Sam Dillon, President of Boston Firefighters Local 718. “To then come back and find that, it’s demoralizing, and it’s disrespectful.”

Dillon shared photos of the disrespectful fans who appeared to make themselves comfortable on top of the cars while spectating the parade.

Boston firefighters vehicles vandalized

“To then come back to this firehouse that they take such an amount of pride in and to be confronted with damage to their personal cars,” added Dillon. “I’m not going to stand for our firefighters having to deal with that.”

Dillon is hoping that witnesses or even those responsible will step up for the firefighters who step up for the community every day.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Boston Police.

