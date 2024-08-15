‘Excuses got to stop’: Quality of life complaints not subsiding near Mass & Cass

BOSTON — The quality of life complaints that aren’t subsiding near Boston’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor have some questioning why a new strategy hasn’t been activated.

Boston 25 News has been reporting closely on the city’s substance use and homelessness crises and the ongoing issues that neighbors have been dealing with.

Residents have repeatedly complained this summer that open drug use and illegal activity have fanned out deeper into neighborhoods and closer to their doorsteps.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn filed a hearing order this month and is not backing down on his pleas for the city to shift gears on its approach.

He believes the city should launch a more comprehensive public safety strategy, including a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing, human trafficking, and even drug use.

“In another two weeks, young children are going to be going to school around this area,” said the District 2 Councilor. “This summer, I’d estimate between 200 and 300 people are there. I believe the number of people is more than when the tents were up.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu disagrees with that statement and said the city has been focused on the issue this summer.

“The size of the crowd is actually significantly smaller than previous numbers,” said Mayor Wu.

Mass and Cass safety concerns

Mayor Wu’s administration previously said that the city has focused on dispersing and eliminating crowds in the area this summer.

City officials have also cited dipping year-over-year crime statistics with an emphasis on a more than 20 percent drop in violent crime.

“We’re really looking to make sure we have our plan in place and keep working at it while we coordinate with partners on the ground,” said Mayor Wu.

Boston 25 News spoke with several residents who feel the issues have been worse this summer for the parts of the South End and several surrounding neighborhoods.

One neighbor called it the “worst summer yet.”

“I have to hear them all night yelling, screaming in the wee hours of the morning,” said Mass Ave resident Ashley Brown. “Even putting feces in front of people’s doors and peeing in front of people’s doors.”

State lawmakers have been debating changes to state law that would expand the ability to involuntarily commit and treat a person for drugs or alcohol.

Councilor Flynn said he’d also like to see people prosecuted for crimes and sentenced to state prison instead of being released back on the streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

