Crews battle blaze, heat, during Revere building fire

REVERE, Mass. — Firefighters dealt with more than just flames during a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures climbed into the 90s, making operations more difficult.

Crews responding to a home on Bellingham Avenue for a building fire around 4 p.m. found the flames originated in the kitchen, according to Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright. Five people were home at the time, but they were able to make it out safely.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Companies were able to get two lines on the fire and extinguished it before it could extend to other parts of the home.

A second alarm was called for manpower due to the high temperatures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

