Protesters block traffic in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Protesters shut down traffic in downtown Boston on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The intersection of State and Congress Street was shut down for a little over an hour due to an ongoing protest.

The public was asked to avoid the area for the time being.

It is unclear how long the demonstration is expected to last.

All roads were reopened by 7:15 p.m.

Traffic Advisory: The intersection of State and Congress Streets in Downtown Boston is currently closed due to protestors. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 7, 2024

