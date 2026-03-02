Sudbury, Massachusetts, police desk assistant injured in Iran strikes while serving in the Navy

SUDBURY, Mass. — A desk assistant with the Sudbury Police Department was injured in the strikes in Iran, the department said.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote that “one of their own” was currently deployed overseas with the United States Navy in Iran.

“He and his colleagues experienced several missile impacts resulting in minor injuries they are mending,” they wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our military personnel in harms way,” they wrote.

A total of four people were killed in the recent military air strikes in Iran, with multiple other people injured.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the conflict with Iran was likely to last four to five weeks, but he was prepared to go “far longer than that.”

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen,” he said in a recent X video. “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.”

President Donald J. Trump provides an update on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/Vte8QKpISn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 1, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

