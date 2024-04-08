Local

Stunning images of total solar eclipse from New England and beyond

By Boston 25 News Staff
WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse begins in New England

A total solar eclipse will cross over North America on Monday, briefly darkening the skies for millions of people.

Skywatchers in Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast began to see a partial solar eclipse on Monday ahead of the total solar eclipse, which is expected to begin in New England after 2 p.m.

Parts of New England, including Burlington, Vermont, Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Caribou, Maine will experience the total eclipse, beginning at 2:14 p.m.

Totality in those areas will lost until about 3:30 p.m. with the partial eclipse ending about an hour after that.

If you are wondering what you can see in your area and what time the eclipse will begin and end for you, you can check here by entering your zip code.

