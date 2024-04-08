Stunning images of total solar eclipse from New England and beyond

WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse begins in New England

A total solar eclipse will cross over North America on Monday, briefly darkening the skies for millions of people.

Skywatchers in Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast began to see a partial solar eclipse on Monday ahead of the total solar eclipse, which is expected to begin in New England after 2 p.m.

Parts of New England, including Burlington, Vermont, Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Caribou, Maine will experience the total eclipse, beginning at 2:14 p.m.

Totality in those areas will lost until about 3:30 p.m. with the partial eclipse ending about an hour after that.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 2024 Solar Eclipse

WATCH LIVE: The solar eclipse in Stowe, Vermont. WATCH LIVE: The solar eclipse is now visible in New England with totality in some areas expected within the hour. Posted by Boston 25 News on Monday, April 8, 2024

If you are wondering what you can see in your area and what time the eclipse will begin and end for you, you can check here by entering your zip code.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group