Stoughton police announce 3 arrests in shooting that left teen seriously injured

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Stoughton in late February that left a teenager seriously injured, authorities announced Tuesday.

Christopher King-Yancey and Joseph Millwood, both 18, along with an underage boy are facing charges in connection with a shooting on McEachron Drive on February 23, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

The trio of suspects, all natives of Randolph, were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following an investigation into the shooting.

King-Yancey is charged with armed assault to murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a license.

Teen hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting in Stoughton

Millwood is charged with conspiracy to armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, and armed assault to murder.

The juvenile, whose name hasn’t been made public, is charged with accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, and conspiracy to armed assault to murder.

King-Yancey and Millwood are slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court. The underage suspect will face a judge in Dedham Juvenile Court.

The victim was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for treatment. There was no immediate word on his current condition.

The Randolph Police Department and Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council assisted Stoughton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group