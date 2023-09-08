Storm Watch: Wild weather sends trees and power lines toppling down across Mass. communities

MASSACHUSETTS — Storms bring strong winds, lightning to much of Massachusetts as region remains under Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Much of central and western Massachusetts is under the Watch until 11 p.m. Friday night. Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire counties are all a part of the watch.

Friday was already hot with high humidity and a heat advisory, making the climate ideal for storms to form. The storms have the capability of producing hail, 60 mph wind gusts, torrential rain, and wind damage.

The wild weather moved across the region on Friday afternoon, toppling over trees and downing power lines.

“We heard heavy winds and saw lots of hail,” said Boxboro resident after severe weather came through

In Boxboro, police urging residents to call 911 to report power outages after multiple power lines and trees came down blocking Burroughs Road.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a tree snapped in half and landed on their car.

“We heard heavy winds and saw lots of hail” after the Severe Weather came through in Boxborogh many down trees and power lines down on Burroughs Rd! One tree snapped in half and landed on someone’s car. One person was taken in the ambulance. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2Sj7LFH3g6 — Chetan Rakieten (@chetanrakieten) September 8, 2023

National Grid and Eversource have been called to several towns and cities across the Baystate for thousands of reported power outages. According to MEMA, 57,000 customers are without power as of 6:00 p.m.

In Westboro, there was a live electrical wire down on Route 30.

In Southboro, Parkerville Road is closed due to a large pine falling down during the moving storm.

In Maynard, police and Eversource are responding to multiple trees and live wires down. “Please use caution if traveling,” according to officials.

Maynard storm damage

Storm video in North Andover shows heavy winds and sideways rain.

NORTH ANDOVER STORM SX COURTESY Teagan McGaughey

Several Andover roads and sidewalks are blocked and damaged due to down tree limbs and live electric wires.

Andover trees down (SUSAN DUFFY)

Andover Mayor is encouraging resident to stay indoors until weather conditions have improved.

Andover trees down (SUSAN DUFFY)

Acton Fire is responding to several trees down on houses and cars, causing severe damage.

Acton Tree on house (Acton Fire PIO)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group