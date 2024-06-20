Storm threat Thursday: Gusty wind, torrential rain, lightning, hail possible as heat peaks in Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — There is a threat of thunderstorms in Massachusetts on Thursday as the blistering heat wave that’s gripped the region since Tuesday peaks with more sweltering temperatures and stifling humidity.

A heat advisory and excessive heat warning are in effect for heat indices as high as 95 to 105 degrees. Most communities will feature a hazy mix of sun and clouds.

Pop-up thunderstorms may develop in the Boston area and locally heavy rainfall will be a concern along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

“There is a thunderstorm potential out there today and this afternoon it’s going to make it into the Boston area,” Spear said. “I’d say especially Boston, Worcester, the Mass. Pike, and north is where we have the best chance for some of these storms.”

The possible severe storms will bring the risk of damaging gusts, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

“Even though it’s not widespread, with that risk for strong and even severe thunderstorms this afternoon, you’re going to need to be weather aware,” Spear said.

The storm threat should fade as the sun sets on Thursday evening.

Afternoon ⛈️ concerns:

☑️Damaging gusts

☑️Torrential rain

☑️Frequent lightning

☑️Hail pic.twitter.com/55DzWCEbpq — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) June 20, 2024

Friday is a repeat forecast with the chance for a late-day storm in the greater Boston area with rain, downpours, and thunderstorms but temperatures will be cooler in the 80s.

