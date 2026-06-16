Stop working out & start moving!

The CDC says more than 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese, and here’s a statistic that may be even more surprising: only about one in four adults meets the recommended guidelines for physical activity. — Obesity remains a major health problem in America.

The CDC says more than 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese, and here’s a statistic that may be even more surprising: only about one in four adults meets the recommended guidelines for physical activity.

The numbers aren’t much better for younger people. CDC data shows that only about one in five teens gets the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, and for older adults, the numbers are even lower. Only about 14 percent of people 65 and older get enough exercise, but the solution may not be thinking about “exercise” at all; it may be as simple as moving more all day long.

This isn’t what most people think of when they think of exercise, and that’s exactly what Sherri Ford wants. She wants the people joining her on Zoom to stop thinking of exercise as a chore.

“A lot of people don’t like the idea of what we kind of think about as traditional exercise, going to a gym, running on a treadmill,” said Jason Fanning, PhD, Wake Forest University.

That idea is at the center of Wake Forest’s morph studies. The latest version is testing a fully remote program for older adults with obesity and knee or hip pain. focusing on healthier eating and moving more often throughout the day.

“People who just move more, no matter how they get there, tend to be healthier people,” said Fanning.

Fanning says even people who exercise can still be at risk if they sit most of the day. They are called an active couch potato!

“So, you might go out in the morning and run, and then you sit at your job, and then you drive home, and you eat dinner on the couch. You’ve had a very sedentary day, even if you had a lot of exercise at one point,” explained Fanning.

For George Harris, the change was personal.

“Before I participated in the study, I would view exercise as a quote, a necessary evil. I no longer see it as a task. I see it as something that I look forward to, “ said Harris.

That shift matters! The CDC says regular physical activity helps prevent or manage many chronic conditions, reduces the risk of premature death, and supports mental health. So don’t worry about whether it counts as exercise.

Fanning’s research found that when people stop a formal exercise program, they often become even more sedentary than before. That’s why experts say the key is building movement into your day. You don’t need a gym. Even while watching TV, you can do chair squats during commercials, march in place, do arm circles, or simply stand up and stretch every 20 or 30 minutes. Small things like walking around the house, taking the stairs, or doing housework can help boost circulation, blood sugar control, and heart health. Federal guidelines still recommend about 150 minutes of moderate activity a week, but experts say every little bit of movement helps.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db508.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/hestat/sedentary/sedentary.htm

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