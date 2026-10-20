Stop & Shop, Hannaford restore websites after cybersecurity incident

Stop & Shop and Hannaford’s websites are back online after they were taken down following a cybersecurity incident.

Last week, the Dutch parent company that owns both Stop & Shop and Hannaford said the companies’ websites and apps were taken offline as a precaution because of the cybersecurity incident.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding and look forward to serving them online again,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We also extend our sincere thanks to our associates for their hard work, dedication and tireless efforts to help restore these services.”

Stop & Shop customers use the website to place online delivery and pickup orders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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