‘Still concerned’: Nor’easter stays offshore but still brings coastal flooding concerns to Scituate

SCITUATE, Mass. — Waves crashed over sea walls on the south shore Sunday morning, causing some minor flooding in towns like Scituate.

Town Administrator Jim Boudreau says they’re thankful this Nor’easter stayed further offshore than expected, but they’re still feeling an impact.

“That storm is still off the coast the waves are gonna be churning, so we are still concerned at that point about minor flooding in the places that we usually see flooding,” said Boudreau.

Boudreau says the concern now is high tide Monday morning with an almost 11-foot tide expected.

He says since it’s still so cold any splash over will freeze on roads for some slippery conditions.

Plus, they’re still dealing with big snowbanks from last week’s storm, which poses another challenge.

“Some of our coastal roads where the water would come in, it got onto the roadway and the snowbanks on the side would hold the water out of the street it would pool up,” said Boudreau. “We had to send some crews out with backhoes in a couple places to actually cut some channels into the snow banks to drain those roads off.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

