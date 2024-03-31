State police trooper rescues injured owl on Route 1 North in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — An owl is being treated after it was found on the side of the road.

According to state police, Trooper Peter Spinale stumbled upon an injured owl on Route 1 North in Danvers.

Trooper Spinale stood by the bird and set up flares to protect it until Massachusetts Environmental Police could respond and transport it to a wildlife rehab facility.

It is not known how the owl was injured.

On Easter morning, Trooper Peter Spinale happened upon this injured owl on Rt 1 north in Danvers. Trooper Spinale stood by the bird and set up flares to protect it until Massachusetts Environmental Police could respond and transport it to a wildlife rehab facility. #AnimalWelfare pic.twitter.com/WR5TLY11p0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 31, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group