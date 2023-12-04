State police identify 2 people killed in wrong-way crash on Mass. highway

WEBSTER, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Monday identified the two people who were killed in a wrong-way wreck on a Massachusetts highway over the weekend.

Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Route 395 south in Webster on Saturday just after 10:15 p.m. found a GMC Sierra that had collided head-on with a 2012 Honda CRV, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the Sierra, 31-year-old Jordan Pimentel, of Auburn, and the driver of the CRV, 35-year-old Kayla Morey of Dayville, Connecticut, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Pimentel was traveling north in a left southbound lane and crashed head-on with Morey in the area of mile marker 2.6 near Exit 3.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and secured for further investigation. Both lanes of Route 395 south at the crash site were closed for about five hours to accommodate the rescue response and crash reconstruction

In a statement, state police said, “The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the crash, including why Mr. Pimentel was operating the wrong way and where he entered the wrong side of the highway, is ongoing.”

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

