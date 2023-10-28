State police, DA investigating fatal shooting at Worcester State University

WORCESTER, Mass — Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting at Worcester State University.

Worcester State University was placed on lockdown early Saturday morning when they issued an alert at 2:49 a.m. telling everyone that a shelter-in-place is in effect for all buildings and to await further updates.

According to State Police, officers were called to the university to assist following a double-shooting in the area of a parking garage.

Two victims were transported to UMass Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead, police say.

The second victim has undergone surgery and their condition is not known.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident was the result of an altercation and was not an active shooter incident.

Neither the victims or the suspected assailants are students of Worcester State University, the DA said.

One arrest has been made and the suspect is being charged with trespassing and possession of a firearm.

The DA’s office is asking anyone with photos or video around the areas of Wasylean Hall and Sheehan Hall to share it with Massachusetts State Police, University Police, and Worcester Police.

According to the DA, the shelter-in-place has been lifted however there is still a large police presence on campus, and the public is asked to avoid the area where police are working.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the State Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The university has canceled homecoming, family weekend, and all events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

