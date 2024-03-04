State police, DA investigating after two found dead in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass — Officials are investigating after two people were found dead in Haverhill Sunday night, state police say.

Massachusetts State Police say the investigation is centered on Broadway, a long road stretching through the city.

A Boston 25 News crew was at the scene when a vehicle with the Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on the 190 block of the road shortly after 8:00 p.m. Several other police cars already lined the street.

The exact nature of the two deaths was not made immediately available

The Essex County District Attorney’s office is also involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

