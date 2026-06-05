State and local officials say they are ‘match-ready’ for seven FIFA World Cup matches

In Foxboro, state and federal public officials insist Massachusetts is “Match Ready” for FIFA.

The first of 7 World Cup matches to be played at Foxboro’s Boston Stadium is now just days away.

At the stadium Friday, they said everything is in place.

Among the biggest concerns: traffic.

The stadium (AKA Gillette Stadium) holds 64-thousand people, 20-thousand fans are expected to use commuter rail.

On Match Days, only fans with tickets will be allowed on property.

Police are urging ticket-holding fans to plan ahead and to get to the Stadium early.

“From the time you arrive on the property, it may take over an hour to reach your seat due to enhanced security measures,” Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said. “These layered security protocols are in place to ensure your safety so give yourself time, be patient, don’t be late for the pre-match ceremonies.”

Drones will not be allowed on property and people caught with flying a drone in the area could face jail time and fines.

Also, fans are told to not bring any fireworks to any World Cup event.

“Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts. Fireworks, flares, smoke devices and other pyrotechnics are prohibited at all world cup matches, fan events and celebrations,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said.

All seven matches will be played in June and July, when temperatures can soar into the 90’s

This week FIFA banned the use of refillable water bottles at World Cup events.

The Boston 26 organization said free water will be available at Boston Stadium through hydration stations.

“We’re going to have a lot of water and a lot of hydration here,” said Boston 26’s Ryan Winmill.

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