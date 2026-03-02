State Fire Marshal warns pet owners after dogs die in New England house fire sparked in kitchen

BELGRADE, Maine — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is warning pet owners to keep kitchen areas clear after two dogs died in a house fire in Maine over the weekend.

Investigators determined Saturday’s fire at a home in Belgrade originated in the kitchen.

“Evidence suggests the dogs likely jumped toward the stove to reach items on top, inadvertently igniting the burner,” fire officials said in a statement on Monday.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 138 Augusta Road in Belgrade.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze.

Crews found two dogs inside the home and attempted to save them.

“Despite life-saving efforts, both dogs died as a result of the fire,” fire officials said.

The homeowners were not home at the time.

The fire, which has been ruled accidental, caused significant fire damage.

“The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds all residents that our curious pets can accidentally start house fires,” fire officials said.

“We urge pet owners to never leave food, trash, or items on your stovetop and use stove knob covers or child-safety locks to prevent pets from accidentally turning on burners,” fire officials said. “Keep your kitchen clear and your pets safe.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to assist investigators, and several area fire departments also responded to provide mutual aid.

