Stars, players show out for first annual MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic

WORCESTER, Mass. — Drake and Anne Michael Maye hosted the first annual MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic in Worcester to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital.

The Mayes organized this event as their first fundraiser for the MayeDay Family Foundation, specifically benefiting Boston Children’s Hospital.

The softball classic drew numerous Boston sports personalities to Polar Park for the charitable cause.

The event featured a lineup of Boston sports figures at Polar Park, including Hockey Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara, Patriots Hall of Famer Julian Edelman, and Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel.

Current Patriots players like Hunter Henry and Mike Onwenu also attended.

During the game, Maye hit a home run. His wife, Maye, hit a single.

Maye noted the importance of the fundraiser, stating, “Supporting a great cause.”

Maye did not discuss AJ Brown during the event, though he and Milton Williams had done so recently. Williams played three seasons with Brown in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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