Staff at Beverly Regional airport extinguish block heater fire

BEVERLY, MASS. — Staff at the Beverly Regional Airport extinguished a fire that ignited from a block heater, according to Captain Michael Graves of the Danvers Fire Department.

The fire started as the block heater was heating an engine in one of the planes, and staff was able to extinguish the fire before the department arrived.

The block heater is attached to the plane by a hose, and the unit was separate from the plane itself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group