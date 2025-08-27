Spotted lanternflies detected in 50 Massachusetts cities

MASS. — Spotted lanternflies have been detected in 50 Massachusetts cities. According to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) the lanternflies have been found in nine different counties in Massachusetts. Spotted Lanternflies are not a threat to people or pets, as they do not sting or bite. They primarily feed on the sap of over 100 different types of plants. Residents are encouraged to watch for these insects, especially in areas with grapevines, tree-of-heaven, bittersweet, maple, or black walnut. While spotted lanternflies can kill grapevines and small tree saplings, they generally pose minor risks to mature trees.“With populations of spotted lanternfly expanding, we expect that more residents will start to see SLF activity at home or where they work,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Because MDAR has limited resources for management, the agency is focusing on slowing the spread of this pest in areas where agriculture is most at risk, as well as locations where there are businesses at risk of accidentally spreading SLF to new areas.” If you see a lanternfly, it is recommended to squish it.

MDAR is advising businesses and residents in affected areas to review guidelines and strategies to prevent its further spread.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

