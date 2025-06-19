South Shore residents try to beat the heat

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Despite a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the state, beachgoers in Weymouth took the time to soak up the sunshine on Thursday.

Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees in some areas.

However, some resident said they’re happy to see some sun and less clouds after consecutive weekends of rain.

Here are some tips if you’re out in high temperatures:

Stay hydrated

Don’t forget your sunscreen

If you are feeling too warm, try and get some shade. You don’t want to overheat.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group