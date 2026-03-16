South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade ends with 17 Arrests, double last year

BOSTON — Another Southie St. Patrick’s Day Parade is officially in the books — and Boston Police say this year’s celebration came with a notable increase in arrests.

Officials confirmed 17 arrests during Sunday’s festivities, about double the number recorded at last year’s parade.

Transit Police say they made an early effort to curb alcohol violations. Officers at the Broadway MBTA station confiscated a large amount of alcohol — all within the first 25 minutes of the parade. Photos showed dozens of cans and bottles collected before the crowds even settled in along the route.

The parade took an unusual turn this year — literally. For 2026, organizers reversed the parade route, starting in Andrew Square. The change was designed to honor the historic path the British soldiers took as they fled Boston during the American Revolution, tying the celebration back to Evacuation Day.

Despite the increase in arrests, crowds appeared energized and mostly cooperative as officers maintained a strong presence throughout South Boston. Police will release additional details as arrest reports are processed.

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