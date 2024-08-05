Source: Press conference for Boston archdiocese leadership change planned for Monday

A source tells Boston 25 News a press conference will be held Monday morning regarding a change in leadership at the Boston Archdiocese.

The press conference is planned to take place at 10:00 a.m. in Braintree on Monday.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley has served as Archbishop for more than 20 years.

The 80-year-old is the 9th bishop and 6th archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston - dating back more than 200 years.

The Archdiocese of Boston told Boston 25 News they weren’t able to confirm anything as of Sunday night

Boston 25 News will be at the press conference tomorrow morning and bring you new information as soon as it happens.

