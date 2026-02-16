SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Following a series of break-ins, the Somerville Police Department has released a photo of a person of interest

Somerville police release photos of person of interest as they investigate series of break-ins (Somerville Police Department)

Police believe they may have information related to several recent home break-ins in the city.

Earlier this week, two people were arrested in connection with several burglaries in the area

Anyone with information or who sees something suspicious is urged to contact the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

