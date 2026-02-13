‘Lock your doors’: Police in Mass. city warn of string of burglaries while residents are at home

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — After a series of break-ins and burglaries involving victims who were at home when the crimes occurred, police in a Massachusetts city are warning the public to lock their doors and windows.

Since Tuesday, Feb. 3, seven homes in Somerville have been broken into, according to the Somerville Police Department.

"These incidents occurred in close proximity to one another," the police department said in an announcement late Thursday. “In five of these cases, residents were home at the time of the break-in.”

Police noted that arrests have been made in connection with “some” of the incidents and that additional break-ins have occurred since.

There have also been two other break-ins at homes where residents were not present.

“We urge all residents to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect their homes and neighborhoods,” the department added.

Somerville police shared the following safety tips:

Always lock your doors and windows, even when you are home

Do not buzz in individuals you do not know in multi-family buildings

Leave lights on when you are away to make your home appear occupied

Consider installing motion-sensor lighting or security cameras

Report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911

Anyone with information or who sees something suspicious is urged to contact the police.

All of the break-ins remain under investigation.

