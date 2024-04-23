DA: Somerville man accused of assaulting women while posing as chiropractor at home business

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A 60-year-old Somerville man is accused of assaulting two women while posing as a chiropractor and running an unlicensed chiropractic business at his home.

Jose Mendez was charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, indecent exposure and operating as an unlicensed chiropractor, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mendez was arraigned in Somerville District Court on April 17. Bail was set at $5,500. Mendez was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victims and to not practice as a chiropractor, Ryan said.

The charges were filed in connection with Mendez allegedly assaulting two women on separate occasions while providing services under the guise of being a chiropractor, Ryan said.

A preliminary investigation found that Mendez was allegedly operating an unlicensed chiropractic business out of his Cross Street home in Somerville. Investigators believe that Mendez has been operating his business through word of mouth and referrals in the community. They are actively investigating the scope of his unlicensed practice, Ryan said.

On two separate occasions, Mendez allegedly assaulted two women who came to his home to receive treatment, Ryan said. Mendez is accused of inappropriately touching both victims and, with one victim, prosecutors said Mendez unzipped his pants and exposed himself to her.

Anyone with any information regarding Jose Mendez or the unlicensed chiropractic business located on Cross Street should contact Somerville Police at 617-625-1600, ext. 7278.

Mendez is due back in court on May 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group