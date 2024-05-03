Man killed wife, 7-year-old daughter, in apparent murder-suicide in Lowell, DA confirms

LOWELL, Mass. — The victims of an apparent murder-suicide in Lowell over the weekend have been identified by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

On April 27, Lowell police reportedly received a 911 call from a man, identified as 52-year-old Steven Johns, at the Bagshaw Mills Condominium on Warren Street around 6:39 a.m.

Johns told dispatchers he shot his wife, 45-year-old Kaydion Dawson, and their 7-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

Officers responding to the apartment found Dawson and the 7-year-old deceased, along with Johns dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Lowell Police Department.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group