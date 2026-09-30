Somerset school bus driver accused of tossing empty nip bottles out window

SOMERSET, Mass. — A school bus driver was spotted throwing empty nip bottles out the window while picking up students at Somerset Berkley Regional High School Tuesday.

Investigators say another driver saw her tossing the bottles and called police.

Officers stopped the bus and gave her a breathalyzer test, while another bus driver arrived at the scene and took the 14 students to school.

The bus company says the test showed all zeroes.

“It’s kind of sad to hear that would happen here,” one parent said.

“My grandkids have come to this school for years, and I’ve never heard anything like that.”

The bus company says the driver had three empty nip bottles in her purse and discarded them after realizing they were there.

School leaders called the presence of alcohol containers on a school bus “unacceptable” and requested that the driver be removed from district routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group