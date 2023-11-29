Some Newton residents told they owe tens of thousands in water bills

NEWTON, Mass. — A Newton man has launched a petition to seek a forbearance after he says a shockingly huge water bill landed in his mailbox, as well as the mailboxes of other residents.

In a post on Change.org, Marc Heimlich wrote, “The city charged one resident $67,000 and my bill was over $15,000. For my household, this translates to 366,750 gallons of ‘excess’ water usage for a period of less than four years. How is this possible?”

Heimlich says the city is in the process of swapping out old water meters for new ones, but that the older units are still recording water usage even though they malfunctioned in 2019 and haven’t transmitted readings since then.

“The city should not penalize residents for their inability to collect accurate meter reads for the past four years and residents should have more than 30 days to reconcile with the city to determine how the overage was incurred and applied and whether it is due to a leak or inaccurate reporting,” Heimlich wrote. “It is also unfair to charge for four years of back usage without any warning because residents had no ability to reconcile the overage.”

Heimlich is hopeful his petition will serve as a platform to share Newtonians’ “concerns about the city’s approach to estimating bills, the short timeline for reconciliation, and the transparency of the process.”

Heimlich also says the bills don’t explain how the difference in “estimated” and “actual” water usage was calculated.

In a statement, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller confirmed that meters and transmitters are being replaced citywide and that the bills residents have been receiving are accurate.

“Every property owner who receives a bill based on estimated usage is sent a letter each billing quarter informing them of the malfunctioning MTU, and asking them to read their water meter and submit the reading to our Water Billing Department so that they could adjust their bill to reflect actual usage,” Fuller explained.

Fuller added that the city has been estimating water usage because they’ve still had to make payments to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

“Since the malfunctioning MTUs have not been sending actual meter readings from property owners’ water meters, the city has been estimating water consumption based on like periods over the previous four years,” Fuller said. “Please know that while some residents have been paying bills based on estimated usage, the city of Newton has had to pay the MWRA for the city’s overall actual water usage.”

Residents who receive a “catchup bill” have the option of spreading the balance owed equally over 12 months or making minimal monthly payments for 11 months with a final balloon payment in month 12.

To date, Newton has installed 4,600 new meter/transponders with the goal of replacing 30,000 in total in the next 16-22 months.

As of Wednesday, 198 people had signed Heimlich’s petition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

