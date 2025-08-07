Some flight delays, cancellations at Logan Airport after major airline’s tech glitch

BOSTON — United Airlines flights across the country were grounded overnight due to technology issues, with delays and cancellations lingering into Thursday morning at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The grounding of United Airlines flights was caused by a glitch with the “Unimatic” system, which is crucial for tracking flight information such as weight, balance, and flight times.

A spokesperson for United Airlines stated that extra expenses, including hotel accommodations, were covered for customers affected by the delays.

The technology issue began just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, affecting United Airlines flights nationwide.

As of Thursday morning, at least six United flights were delayed and two were canceled at Logan Airport, according to FlightAware.

United Airlines confirmed that the outage was not related to cybersecurity concerns.

United Airlines is working to restore normal operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group