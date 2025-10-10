Snow spotted atop Mount Washington

MT WASHINGTON, NH — It’s been a slow trickle into Fall in New England, but over 6,000 feet above sea level, snowy season has already begun.
On Monday, the Mount Washington Observatory shared photos of a thin layer of snow covering the mountaintop.
After a high of 58°F on Monday, Thursday fell to a low of 15°F.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
