Snow spotted atop Mount Washington

MT WASHINGTON, NH — It’s been a slow trickle into Fall in New England, but over 6,000 feet above sea level, snowy season has already begun.

On Monday, the Mount Washington Observatory shared photos of a thin layer of snow covering the mountaintop.

After a high of 58°F on Monday, Thursday fell to a low of 15°F.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

