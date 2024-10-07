Sinkhole on I-495 in Haverhill casuing ‘major impact’ on traffic

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A sinkhole on I-495 in Haverhill is causing a ‘major impact’ on traffic.

State police the sinkhole began forming on I-495 South just after Exit 106 as the result of a water main break.

SP Andover and Newbury are currently on scene at a sinkhole on Rt 495 South just after Exit 106 as the result of a water main break. This incident will have a major impact upon traffic on Rt 495 through the Methuen-Haverhill corridor and interchanges at Routes 213 110 97 and 125 pic.twitter.com/wYSjdaRFj3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 7, 2024

Drivers should expect to have traffic delays between Methuen and Haverhill all day long.

Details on how long repairs would take were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

