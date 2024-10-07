Local

Sinkhole on I-495 in Haverhill casuing ‘major impact’ on traffic

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A sinkhole on I-495 in Haverhill is causing a ‘major impact’ on traffic.

State police the sinkhole began forming on I-495 South just after Exit 106 as the result of a water main break.

Drivers should expect to have traffic delays between Methuen and Haverhill all day long.

Details on how long repairs would take were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read