‘Significant’ multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Maine brings traffic to standstill, state police say

WELLS, Maine — Maine State Police are responding to a “significant” multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Wells.

The crash just above Exit 19 in Wells, at mile marker 20, “has brought southbound traffic to a standstill,” state police said in a social media post.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 25 in Kennebunk.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

