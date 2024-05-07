Massachusetts man to buy new home, pay for kid’s college tuition after winning $5.37 million jackpot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man plans to pay for his children’s college tuition and purchase a new home after he won a $5.37 million jackpot prize in the State Lottery’s Megabucks drawing over the weekend.

James Jorgensen, of Northborough, was joined by his wife Jennifer when claiming his prize Monday of a one-time payment of $3,609,886, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Jorgensen told the Lottery that he is a big Star Wars fan and was elated to hit the jackpot on May 4.

“The best thing is I’m a huge Star Wars fan, so I was all decked out in a Star Wars hat and shirt, and I won on May 4th which is an unofficial Star Wars holiday,” said Jorgensen.

James Jorgensen 5.37M on Mega Bucks (The Massachusetts State Lottery)

He purchased his winning ticket at Lowe’s Variety Market and Meat Shop in Northborough. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is the second Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned on November 12, 2023 to bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers, the lottery said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group