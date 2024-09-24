Shopper finds $12K in parking lot of Mass. Market Basket, returns cash to owner

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A shopper who recently stumbled upon an envelope filled with $12,000 in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket is being celebrated for his honesty and selflessness after returning the money to its rightful owner.

Van Ha returned from a recent shopping trip to the Market Basket in Shrewsbury when she realized her envelope was missing, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

Ha and her nephew, Truong Huynh, rushed back to the store, where they were greeted in the parking lot by manager Dan Desfosses, who offered to sift through surveillance video to track down the envelope, according to the newspaper.

When Desfosses walked back inside the store to begin his investigation into the whereabouts of the lost cash, a regular shopper known as “Skip” was standing at the service desk with the envelope in his hand, the T&G reported.

Huynh told the newspaper, “We were about to leave when the manager came over to us with a man named Skip. He’d found the money. We were so happy.”

Desfosses told the newspaper, “It was just so very nice...“I don’t know a lot of people who would have done that.”

Ha and Huynh left a $300 reward to thank Skip for the “integrity and compassion” he showed.

©2024 Cox Media Group