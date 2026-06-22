Shifting Sales: Retailers adjust summer discounts for World Cup

BOSTON — Several major retailers are adjusting their summer sales to account for the World Cup and other major events, like America 250 celebrations.

Amazon Prime Days will take place June 23-26 this year, several weeks earlier than in years past. Target, Walmart and Best Buy are also shifting some of their sales to late June.

Companies are looking to capitalize on plans to celebrate big events this summer and avoid getting lost in cluttered family calendars, a consumer savings expert tells Boston 25.

“Amazon is trying to avoid the World Cup dates,” says Trae Bodge.

Amazon Prime members may find some good deals this week, especially on Amazon-branded merchandise, where Bodge says savings may be as high as 50-60% off.

“Think about the Fire TV, Kindle devices, and Alexa-enabled anything,” Bodge says. “That’s where they have a lot of wiggle room on their profit margins and they can give very generous discounts.”

Technology, home goods, paper products, skin care, and Spring clothing are some of the other categories that may see big savings, Bodge says. But don’t assume all sales are equal.

“I would look for a discount of at least 20% in order to make a move,” Bodge says. “Otherwise, you can wait.”

Some categories will see steeper discounts in the coming months, including school supplies, patio furniture, and grills. Bodge suggests waiting on those.

“We’ll see much more generous discounts later in the summer season,” she says.

Another tip that sometimes works: Try placing an item you want in your online cart and waiting several days.

Boston 25 found some retailers will offer additional discounts to encourage you to complete the purchase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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