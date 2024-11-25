Sheffield man wins $1 million prize in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game

Sheffield, Mass. — A Sheffield man has won the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Michael Koldys chose the cash option for the award and will receive a one time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Koldys purchased his ticket at a Silk’s Variety in Sheffield, and will receive a $10,000 store bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Koldys, when asked what he’ll do with the money, says he’ll buy a new boat, save for retirement, and have some fun with his winnings.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group