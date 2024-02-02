Sharon teenager indicted on murder charge in death of his father, DA says

SHARON, Mass. — A teenager has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his father, whose body was found in their Sharon home last year, authorities announced Friday.

Lucas Larson, 17, of Sharon, was arrested Friday morning and will be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on a single charge of first-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old Brad Larson, according to Sharon Police Chief Stephen Coffey and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Coffey and Morrissey said Lucas has been hospitalized since Brad was found dead in their Deerfield Road home on November 2, 2023.

“State police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Sharon police have been working closely throughout the grand jury investigation that resulted in the indictment issued Wednesday,” Coffey and Morrissey said in a joint statement.

Brad was a well-known and respected member of the Sharon community, according to Coffey.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Sharon homicide

“As a department, we offer our sincere condolences to Brad Larson’s family and the many residents touched by his death,” Coffey said.

Neighbors told Boston 25 in November that Brad was the past president of the town’s historical society.

“I was completely floored just couldn’t believe the news,” said Paul Lauenstein, who is a board member of the Sharon Historical Society and a friend of Larson.

It’s not clear how Brad was killed, but investigators said at the time of his death that he was found suffering from serious injuries.

Morrissey noted that a limited amount of additional detail might be presented at arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group