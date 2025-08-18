Sex offender from Mass. arrested for failing to report sex offender status in New Hampshire

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.H. — A Massachusetts man has been arrested for failing to report his sexual offender status in New Hampshire.

James Fuller, 61, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was taken into custody in Bedford on Friday, state police said Monday. He is charged with two felony counts of NH RSA 651:b-4 duty to report. Fuller will be arraigned in Hampton District Court on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Fuller absconded from New Hampshire as a Tier III Offender and failed to register twice in 2025, state police said.

Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Sex Offender Registry obtained an arrest warrant for Fuller on May 23.

The investigation determined that Fuller was residing in Haverhill, Massachusetts, state police said. He was required to register in South Hampton, New Hampshire, which he failed to do.

