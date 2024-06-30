Severe thunderstorm watch issued for nearly all of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm watch issued in our area on Sunday.

This alert is in effect for Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Worcester, and Berkshire counties until 7 p.m. tonight.

A WATCH means be prepared for storms to arrive over the next few hours. These storms will threaten to produce damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes (wind is the top threat).

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH issued for most of MA (minus Cape & Islands), RI and parts of CT through 7pm. A WATCH means be prepared for storms to arrive over the next few hours. These storms threaten to produce damaging wind, hail & isolated tornadoes (wind is the top threat) pic.twitter.com/NA0AXT5jna — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) June 30, 2024

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY





©2022 Cox Media Group