Several small fires across NH city prompts police investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after reports of multiple fires burning across the city over the last two days.

The Manchester Fire Department says crews have responded to several small fires in a short time around the city involving both vehicles and wooded areas.

Although there were no reports of any injuries, officials estimate the fires have caused about $15,000 worth of damage.

The Fire Marshal Division and Manchester Police Detectives are actively investigating these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

