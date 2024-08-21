Several people taken to hospital after crash shuts down busy Stoughton road, police say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash that shut down a busy road in Stoughton on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were forced to close Turnpike Street at Pleasant and Page streets shortly after 7 a.m. due to a crash near a Dunkin’ restaurant, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

In a post on Facebook, police wrote, “The injuries were serious and several people were transported to local hospitals.”

Traffic on Route 139 was being detoured down Maple Street to Page Street.

Police noted that an investigation into the crash is expected to “last several hours.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group