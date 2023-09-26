Rowley elementary school evacuated after reported odor of natural gas

ROWLEY, Mass — An elementary school in Rowley was evacuated after several people reported an odor of natural gas inside the building.

11:20 A.M. UPDATE: A Rowley police spokesperson says there is no natural gas leak at the school and officials are investigating a possible odor from the HVAC system.

School is scheduled to resume once the AC unit is shut down and the odor is cleared.

Per @RowleyFire — NO natural gas leak at the school. Investigating possible odor from HVAC system. No danger to public and school day will resume with AC unit shut down and odor cleared. More to come. — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) September 26, 2023

First responders rushed to an elementary school in Rowley after a reported gas leak required nearly a dozen people to be evaluated Tuesday morning.

Nine to 11 people who were in Pine Grove Elementary School needed to be evaluated by first responders after an apparent gas leak inside the school, a Rowley police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution

No one has needed to be transported yet.

Pine Grove Elementary is part of the Triton Regional School District. Boston 25 has reached out to the superintendent’s office, who says they will be sharing more info soon.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more info and has a reporter headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

