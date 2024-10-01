Several injured after Green Line train derailment in Cambridge, officials say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Multiple people are being evaluated for injuries following a train derailment during the Tuesday evening commute.

The Cambridge Fire Department says an MBTA Green Line train came off the tracks in the area of 10 Morgan Avenue near Lechmere Station around 5 p.m.

According to authorities, several people sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Crews are currently working to disable power to the train and all passengers have been removed.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

FD units are in the process of disabling catenary power to the train. All passengers have been removed & are being evaluated by FD medics & @ProEMSCambridge medics. https://t.co/wBsoc28N1t — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

