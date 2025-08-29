Seekonk man dead following motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195

SEEKONK, Mass. — A Seekonk man has been killed following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.

The incident occurred around 1:21 a.m. on Friday, when Seekonk Police, EMS, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a 911 call reporting that a car had crashed into the wooded median at a high rate of speed near mile marker 2.4 in Seekonk on I-195 West.

Once on the scene, first responders found a silver Honda Fit suffering from severe damage to the center of the wooded area in the median. Upon further investigation, it also appeared that the vehicle had also struck several trees.

Police then located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had been ejected from the vehicle into the grass median. He had suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The driver was later identified as 29-year-old Joseph Gagliardi of Seekonk.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police, Seekonk Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

