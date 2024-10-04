Second NH resident dies of EEE

Another New Hampshire resident has died of Eastern equine encephalitis, Granite State health officials said Friday.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that a 5th person has tested positive for EEE this year. The individual, an adult from Danville, was hospitalized and later passed away.

The NH DHHS says all five people who came down with the infections first tested positive in August.

Although the NH DHHS says mortality numbers will not be released until the end of mosquito season, the family of a Hampstead, NH man told Boston 25 News that EEE was the cause of his death.

New Hampshire residents are asked to be on alert for mosquitos even as the weather gets colder.

“The best protection against mosquito-borne illness is mosquito bite prevention,” a New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said. “To help prevent mosquito bites, Granite Staters can use EPA-registered mosquito repellents, wear long sleeves and pants when outside, and consider avoiding outdoor activities in the early morning and evening hours when mosquitos are most active. These steps will remain important into the fall until a hard frost kills the mosquitos.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group