Search continues for suspect in connection with deadly Dorchester barbershop shooting

BOSTON — The search continues for the suspect in connection with a deadly Labor Day shooting at a barbershop in Dorchester.

The gunfire happened inside the Exclusive Barbershop on Washington near Eerie Street just before 1 p.m.

One of the victims died and the other was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now focused on reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses.

A neighbor told Boston 25 News that the slain customer was shot in the head while getting a haircut.

“Walked up execution style,” said Javier Nieves. “Come in and get a haircut, and all of a sudden, boom boom boom.”

Nieves heard the gunshots and said he saw the gunman running across the street.

The grandfather of the victim who was killed said his grandson had been hanging around with the wrong crowd.

A witness says that the shooter was dressed in black with sunglasses on, and saw them stash the gun into their pants.

Police have not confirmed the names or ages of either victim. The victim transported to the hospital is expected to recover.

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

